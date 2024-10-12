India achieved a resounding victory over Bangladesh, defeating them by 133 runs in the third and final T20I match to complete a clean sweep of 3-0.

Sanju Samson's impressive 40-ball century, along with quickfire innings from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, propelled India to a commanding 133-run victory over Bangladesh in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

India sealed a series sweep with a record-breaking total of 297 runs, thanks to a stellar batting display, followed by a strong bowling performance that limited Bangladesh to 164 runs.

India got off to a flying start with Samson leading the charge. The opener's aggressive approach saw him hit five consecutive sixes off Rishad Hossain before reaching his first T20I century. Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag also contributed with crucial runs, as India hit a total of 22 sixes to dominate Bangladesh.

Throughout the series, India's all-round performance proved too much for Bangladesh, as they comfortably won the previous two matches in Delhi and Gwalior. Bangladesh, led by Najmul Shanto, struggled with their batting, failing to match India's aggressive approach and falling short in the number of sixes hit.