IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh.

Team India kicked off the series in style with a resounding 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the New Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 6, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The home team continued their dominance, securing a commanding 86-run win over Najmul Hossain Shanto and his squad at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on October 9, clinching the series 2-0. With a clean sweep within reach, Suryakumar Yadav and his squad are eager to further assert their superiority over their Asian counterparts on October 12.

On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers have struggled to make an impact against the reigning T20 World Cup champions in this series. The visitors are determined to salvage their India tour with a strong finish. Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team are determined to secure a much-needed victory on this challenging tour.

Team India, under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, is eyeing a flawless 3-0 sweep as they prepare to face Bangladesh in the final T20I on October 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: Oct 12, 07:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Liton Das, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Nitish Reddy, Rishad Hossain, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Also read| Who is Sumit Antil, the para-athlete? What are his thoughts on being compared to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra?