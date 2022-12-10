IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan star as India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs

Image Source: ICC

India, on Saturday defeated Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The third game was a very one-sided contest, in contrast to the other two games where both teams battled valiantly. After winning the series 2-0, the Tigers let their guard down a little, which prevented them from sweeping the series.

After Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Shikhar Dhawan with India up by 15, Bangladesh made a great opening. From that point on, though, the hosts really struggled as the Men in Blue amassed a massive total of 409 for the cost of eight wickets.

For the second wicket, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan added 290 runs, giving India a commanding lead. After quickly reaching his first ODI hundred, Kishan smashed Chris Gayle's record for the quickest double century in ODI history.

24 fours and 10 sixes helped Kishan score 210 runs from 131 balls. On the other side, Kohli used 85 deliveries to score his 72nd century in international cricket.

For his fiery double ton, @ishankishan51 bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third ODI



Scorecard https://t.co/HGnEqugMuM #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/CJHniqrIoa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, and Shakib Al Hasan each claimed two wickets.

Anamul Haque and Litton Das with a 33-run partnership for the opening wicket off 25 balls, Bijoy got the Tigers off to a fast start. But after Axar Patel dismissed Bijoy, India didn't give Bangladesh a chance to reenter the match.

Before Mohammed Siraj took his wicket, Litton reached a 26-ball total of 29 after hitting four fours and a six. With the aid of four fours, Shakib Al Hasan battled valiantly to score his 43-run knock. However, individuals like Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim didn't offer any support to him.

In the end, Bangladesh was bowled out for 182 in 34 overs by India. Shardul was the best bowler, recording final scores of 5-0-30-3. Two wickets were also taken by Axar and Umran.

.@imShard scalped wickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the third #BANvIND ODI #TeamIndia



Here's his bowling summary pic.twitter.com/QqN7gelfXM — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

READ| Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Ishan Kishan for his brilliant 210 runs knock in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh