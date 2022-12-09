IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report of Chattogram

Headlines

Exploring Top Penny Stocks: Lucrative Opportunities in the Indian Market

K Annamalai: Why IIM grad, IPS officer-turned-politician got praised by BJP leader after AIADMK’s exit from NDA

India's historic gold medal win in equestrian dressage at Asian Games 2023: Ending a 41-year drought

Gujarat HC refuses urgent hearing to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh on plea seeking quash summons in defamation case

Jawan's Aaliyah Qureishi aka Jhalli recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stunned all by doing 'hardcore stunts' despite being sick

Vivek Agnihotri tells fans to be wary of 'Bollywood scam', asks them to help The Vaccine War beat it: 'It's your film'

Top 10 ICC rankings: Meet four teams that have never won ODI World Cup

Pakistani bowlers with maximum wickets in ODI history

Tips to make healthy modaks for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Jawan's Aaliyah Qureishi aka Jhalli recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stunned all by doing 'hardcore stunts' despite being sick

This Bollywood actor launched a political party after Indira Gandhi's Emergency but dissolved it in months because...

This superstar couple had to break up after her family threatened to kill him, she never married, he eloped with co-star

Cricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report of Chattogram

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI all you need to know: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report and more.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

India will compete for pride against Bangladesh in the third One-Day International on Saturday. The Men in Blue were thrashed in the second ODI, and the series is already lost. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who sustained a thumb injury in the second match, KL Rahul is expected to captain Team India.

Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have also been ruled out owing to injury, and the team management may face some difficulties in assembling a formidable starting XI. Ishan Kishan is expected to replace Rohit Sharma, and Rajat Patidar could replace Deepak Chahar. Virat Kohli has struggled with the bat in the opening two games and will be eager to get some runs under his belt before the Test series begins.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Litton Das would be aware that this is a perfect opportunity for Bangladesh to complete a historic clean sweep against this highly regarded Indian team. The hosts are expected to go all out in their attempt to write history at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh

Date: 10th December 2022

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming Details

What time will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST on December 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Pitch Report

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium provides a neutral wicket where both departments are expected to enjoy adequate support from the surface. Spinners will be crucial in the middle overs. On this wicket, the average first-innings score is 230 runs.

Weather Report

During the day, the temperature in Chattogram will reach 29 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of 66%. Winds will be from the northwest and variable at 10 km/h. The sky will be partly cloudy, but there will be just a 5% chance of rain.

Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

READ| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav added to India's squad, BCCI offer update on Rohit Sharma's injury

