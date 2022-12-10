Search icon
IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli run-fest helps India register their 4th highest score in ODIs

India's 418 for five against the West Indies in December 2011 in Indore still stands as the nation's highest ODI score.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

India recorded their fourth-highest team total in ODIs on Saturday. In the third and final game of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, the Men in Blue scored 409 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

The highest team total recorded by India abroad was 413 for five against Bermuda in the 50-over World Cup match at Port of Spain back in 2007. It also so happened to be the sixth time in ODIs that India exceeded 400 runs.

India's 418 for five against the West Indies in December 2011 in Indore still stands as the nation's highest ODI score. They had a chance to beat the 11-year-old record, but a wave of wickets in the final few overs prevented them from doing so.

After India lost the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan to off-break bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli put on a 290-run stand for the second wicket.

Kishan later broke Chris Gayle's record for the quickest double-hundred in an ODI. Before Ishan Kishan gave his wicket, he had 210 runs scored thanks to 24 fours and 10 sixes.

After being a little cautious to begin his innings, Kohli,  worked his way to his 72nd international century off 85 balls. In terms of the number of hundreds in international cricket, Kohli is currently only second behind Sachin Tendulkar.

READ| 'King of world cricket': Virat Kohli's 72nd international ton sparks meme fest on Twitter

