IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan 'roars' after scoring maiden ODI ton, gets hug from Virat Kohli, watch

Ishan Kishan 'roars' after scoring maiden ODI ton, gets hug from Virat Kohli

Team India lost the previous 2 ODIs against Bangladesh but in Rohit Sharma's absence, Ishan Kishan played a fearless knock in the final ODI of the series on Saturday at Chattogram. The youngster smashed his maiden ODI ton and celebrated it in a unique way.

It was pure emotions from Kishan whose 'roaring' celebration went viral on social media, while he was on the receiving end of a hug from Virat Kohli.

The Indian opener broke plenty of records with his knock, while Virat Kohli also smashed a fifty. Both of them helped propelled India toward a big total as they crossed the 250-run mark, after 30 overs.

Kishan was eyeing a double century and Kohli was also slowly inching towards his century.

More to follow..