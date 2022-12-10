Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan 'roars' after scoring maiden ODI ton, gets hug from Virat Kohli, watch

Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden ODI century on Saturday, in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. The youngster's 'roaring' celebration went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan 'roars' after scoring maiden ODI ton, gets hug from Virat Kohli, watch
Ishan Kishan 'roars' after scoring maiden ODI ton, gets hug from Virat Kohli

Team India lost the previous 2 ODIs against Bangladesh but in Rohit Sharma's absence, Ishan Kishan played a fearless knock in the final ODI of the series on Saturday at Chattogram. The youngster smashed his maiden ODI ton and celebrated it in a unique way. 

It was pure emotions from Kishan whose 'roaring' celebration went viral on social media, while he was on the receiving end of a hug from Virat Kohli. 

The Indian opener broke plenty of records with his knock, while Virat Kohli also smashed a fifty. Both of them helped propelled India toward a big total as they crossed the 250-run mark, after 30 overs. 

Kishan was eyeing a double century and Kohli was also slowly inching towards his century. 

More to follow..

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.