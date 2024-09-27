IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur?

A lone Bangladeshi fan, sporting a Bengal Tiger costume, was spotted passionately supporting his team in a section of the stands.

Security officials at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur acted swiftly during the lunch break on Friday when both the India and Bangladesh teams were in the dressing room. Contrary to speculation, the disturbance was not caused by fans storming the field - a common occurrence during India matches - but rather by a Bangladeshi fan named Tiger Robi who fainted and was in distress near Balcony C Stand.

Following a one-hour delay due to overnight rain, the match finally began. A lone Bangladeshi fan, sporting a Bengal Tiger costume, was spotted passionately supporting his team in a section of the stands.

During the lunch break, a disturbance erupted, initially believed to be an altercation between a Bangladeshi fan and a group of Indian supporters.

Tiger Robi, the fan at the center of the incident, claimed he was attacked by Indian fans.

"A section of the crowd has been abusing me since the morning. Once lunch was called I just started shouting the names of Najmul Shanto and Mominul Haque. Few of them started shoving me around, tried to tear my mascot (Tiger) and my flag, and when I resisted they started hitting me," Tiger Robi was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Bangladeshi fan Tiger Roby



- In Chennai he was openly shouting India=enemy, ICC=BCCI.



- In Kanpur he abused Siraj



Kanpur crowd had it enough and replied him in a language he understands.



Now entire Bangladesh is playing victim card as usual.

pic.twitter.com/A5go15Hmyn — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) September 27, 2024

After receiving medical attention, Tiger Robi revised his statement regarding the incident.

"My health had deteriorated. The police brought me to the hospital, and after treatment, I am feeling much better. My name is Robi. I am from Khulna district in Bangladesh, and my father's name is Hasan Ali," he said after treatment at the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Pandey of Kalyanpur has refuted the allegations of assault made by Robi. Pandey stated: “He collapsed due to dehydration. Police and medical staff rushed to assist him immediately, and he was taken to the hospital. He is now feeling better. The speculation about an assault is completely false. No fan hit him.”

Also read| IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list