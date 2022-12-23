IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's angry reaction goes viral after Rishabh Pant denies single

Virat Kohli's angry reaction goes viral

Team India began their chase of 227 runs scored by Bangladesh in their first innings on a shaky note as the KL Rahul-led side was reduced to 86/3 at Lunch on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant tried to rebuild and get India back in the contest.

The visitors lost skipper Rahul early after he departed having scored just 10 runs, while Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were also dismissed in the first session itself. As the Men in Blue tried to recover, disaster almost struck as Virat Kohli could have been dismissed as well, but Rishabh Pant made a good call just in the nick of time.

On the last ball of the first session before Lunch, Kohli was batting at 18, and he was looking for a single off Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Pant, on the non-striker's end, refused and yelled no, but by that time, the former Indian skipper was already out of his crease.

Seeing Pant's refusal, Kohli quickly turned back and dived to survive and luckily the ball didn't hit the stumps directly as the 34-year-old survived. He turned back towards Pant and gave the youngster a sort of angry look, with Pant pleading his case.

Virat Kohli reaction

Le pant Bal bal Bach Ga

Socho agar virat run out hota to pant bhaiya ka kya hota

Virat Kohli

Kohli

Pant

Video capture #SonySportsNetwork#INDvBAN #IPL2023 #iplauction2023 pic.twitter.com/DNC2ncPZjz — Ajinkya Ajit Patil (@Ajinky__patil) December 23, 2022

Fans took note of Kohli's angry reaction which went viral on social media in no time.

The moment when Rishabh Pant’s soul left his body for a moment #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/hlpaPfHQxY — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 23, 2022

But it was a bad call from Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant did the right thing by sending him back. — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 23, 2022

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant after the confusion on the single.#INDvsBAN #BCCI pic.twitter.com/1PUSVThPVx — Cricislove (@Cricklove5) December 23, 2022

Kohli couldn't survive long in the day as he and Pant resumed action after Lunch only for the former to fall prey to Taskin Ahmed. The talismanic batsman was dismissed after scoring 24 runs, with India reeling at 94/4 after 38 overs, chasing 227 scored by Bangladesh.

The former Indian skipper was completely deceived by Taskin's delivery and in the end, he could only give away a leading edge to the wicketkeeper.