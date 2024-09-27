Twitter
Cricket

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: R Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble's all-time record to become....
Courtesy: X @BCCI
Experienced Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the legendary cricketer Anil Kumble in a prestigious list. This accomplishment came after Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Day 1 of the second and final Test of the two-match series, which is currently taking place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Ashwin was awarded the Player of the Match in the first Test for his remarkable performance with both bat and ball, and he has carried that momentum into this match as well. He has now become the second-leading wicket-taker in Test matches on Asian soil, overtaking Anil Kumble to claim the second spot on the list of most Test wickets in Asia.

Most Test wickets in Asia
 

Muttiah Muralidaran - 612 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 420*

Anil Kumble - 419

Rangana Herath - 354

Harbhajan Singh - 300

In the ongoing match, Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved to be advantageous for India. The team secured their first breakthrough in the 9th over when Akash Deep dismissed Zakir Hasan for a duck after facing 24 balls. Shortly after, Shadnam Islam was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 24 runs off 36 balls, giving India their second wicket. By the 13th over, Akash Deep had removed both Bangladesh openers, providing India with a strong start. At lunch, Bangladesh stood at 76/2.

After lunch, India claimed their third wicket in the third over, with veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 31 runs. Rain interrupted play once again, and stumps was called.

Also read| India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 1, BAN 107/3 in 35 overs

Also read| India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 1, BAN 107/3 in 35 overs
