HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kanpur

Check out all the details related to India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match which will be played in Kanpur.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kanpur
IND vs BAN 2nd Test
Team India is poised to secure another home series victory in the longest format as they prepare to face Bangladesh in the second test on Friday. Following a convincing 280-run win in the first game, India and Bangladesh are set to clash once more.

The second test is set to take place at Green Park in Kanpur. India has opted to stick with the same squad for the second test, indicating that there may not be any changes in the playing XI.

Conversely, Bangladesh faced difficulties in the Indian conditions during the first game. They will need a solid strategy in place if they hope to fare better in the second game. Otherwise, they may find themselves struggling once again.

Pitch Report

In contrast to Chennai, Kanpur is known for its black soil, which is conducive to spin bowling. The pitch is expected to favor seamers in the first innings, but as the match progresses, spinners are likely to take center stage. Batsmen will face a challenge when batting in the fourth innings.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Kanpur indicates that there will be rain in the afternoons for the next four days. Additionally, there will be overcast conditions with partly cloudy skies. The temperature is expected to range between 29 and 31 °C on average, accompanied by a wind speed of 10 to 14 km/h

Live Streaming Details

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to kick off on September 27, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST. The Sports 18 network will be airing the India vs Bangladesh Test series live in India, while JioCinema will offer live streaming of the matches on both its app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

