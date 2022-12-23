Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shine for India in 1st innings, Bangladesh 7/0 at stumps on Day 2

Pant and Shreyas took control of the game after Bangladesh dominated the opening session of play and got three key wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 08:03 PM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shine for India in 1st innings, Bangladesh 7/0 at stumps on Day 2
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test

On Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday, December 23, Indian batsmen Rishabh Pant (93 off 104) and Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105) amassed 159 runs for the fifth wicket. The visitors rallied from 94/4 thanks to the partnership, reaching 253/4. However,  Shakib Al Hasan (4/79) ripped through the Indian lower order to restrict them to 314.

India managed to squeeze out a large 87-run first innings advantage even though they lost their final six wickets for a total of 61 runs. After six overs on Day 2, Bangladesh was 7/0 at stumps.

Pant and Shreyas took control of the game after Bangladesh dominated the opening session of play and got three key wickets. When Shreyas smashed a delivery that landed a little bit farther into gully than intended, he might have been out for 19 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz tried to pull off a blinder while flying, but the effort failed.

On 21, the batsman gained another life when Shakib beat him in the air, leaving him stranded outside of his crease. But a huge opportunity was lost as the Bangladeshi wicket keeper was unable to cleanly gather the ball.

Pant continued to hit the boundaries with ease, smashing his first six by slog-sweeping Taijul Islam over deep midwicket. He finished his fifty with a double off the following ball. As India began to show their dominance, Shreyas took on Shakib and smashed him for two fours in an over. Pant's willow was followed by two additional sixes, one of which was one-handed.

Even as Pant went berserk, Shreyas hit fifty in the 59th over with a single off Khaled Ahmed. India entered tea at 226/4, having added 140 runs in the second session while losing just Virat Kohli's wicket.

Pant and Shreyas kept up their strong work in the last session and were on track for century, but neither could reach the mark. Pant was caught in the 90s for the sixth time in his Test career, this time nicking Mehidy to the keeper. Shakib then trapped Shreyas lbw with a low one as the batsman missed his sweep.

A couple useful boundaries from Jaydev Unadkat (14*) and Umesh Yadav (14) propelled India beyond 300 before Shakib stumped Mohammed Siraj to end India's first innings.

READ| IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's angry reaction goes viral after Rishabh Pant denies single

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.