IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shine for India in 1st innings, Bangladesh 7/0 at stumps on Day 2

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test

On Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday, December 23, Indian batsmen Rishabh Pant (93 off 104) and Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105) amassed 159 runs for the fifth wicket. The visitors rallied from 94/4 thanks to the partnership, reaching 253/4. However, Shakib Al Hasan (4/79) ripped through the Indian lower order to restrict them to 314.

India managed to squeeze out a large 87-run first innings advantage even though they lost their final six wickets for a total of 61 runs. After six overs on Day 2, Bangladesh was 7/0 at stumps.

Pant and Shreyas took control of the game after Bangladesh dominated the opening session of play and got three key wickets. When Shreyas smashed a delivery that landed a little bit farther into gully than intended, he might have been out for 19 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz tried to pull off a blinder while flying, but the effort failed.

On 21, the batsman gained another life when Shakib beat him in the air, leaving him stranded outside of his crease. But a huge opportunity was lost as the Bangladeshi wicket keeper was unable to cleanly gather the ball.

Pant continued to hit the boundaries with ease, smashing his first six by slog-sweeping Taijul Islam over deep midwicket. He finished his fifty with a double off the following ball. As India began to show their dominance, Shreyas took on Shakib and smashed him for two fours in an over. Pant's willow was followed by two additional sixes, one of which was one-handed.

Even as Pant went berserk, Shreyas hit fifty in the 59th over with a single off Khaled Ahmed. India entered tea at 226/4, having added 140 runs in the second session while losing just Virat Kohli's wicket.

Pant and Shreyas kept up their strong work in the last session and were on track for century, but neither could reach the mark. Pant was caught in the 90s for the sixth time in his Test career, this time nicking Mehidy to the keeper. Shakib then trapped Shreyas lbw with a low one as the batsman missed his sweep.

A couple useful boundaries from Jaydev Unadkat (14*) and Umesh Yadav (14) propelled India beyond 300 before Shakib stumped Mohammed Siraj to end India's first innings.

