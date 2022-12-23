Search icon
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 'Never seen such biasness' - Fans brutally troll KL Rahul as struggles continue

Team India skipper KL Rahul failed to impress with the bat in the 2nd Test, and he his inclusion in the side was subsequently questioned by fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

KL Rahul gets trolled as struggles with the bat continue

KL Rahul has been leading Team India in skipper Rohit Sharma's absence but the 29-year-old's inclusion in the side was questioned by fans after his struggles with the bat continued in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh. 

Rahul could only score 10 runs in the first innings for India, as the visitors were reduced to 86/3 by Lunch on Day 2, and fans were unhappy with the Indian opener's continued struggles. 

Fans on Twitter debated Rahul's inclusion in the Indian team and many others shared hilarious memes, as they mocked the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman. 

Needing 227 runs to go past Bangladesh's score in the first innings, India lost three wickets in the first session on Day 2 itself, with the Indian skipper falling first. 

Check how fans reacted to KL Rahul's performances in 2nd Test:

Rahul has had a mixed 2022, he missed plenty of matches early on due to injuries, came back before IPL and finished among the highest run-scorers. He still continued to struggle afterwards while representing India, and has scored a couple of good knocks, but has been marred by inconsistency. 

Apart from the Indian skipper, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also fell cheaply on Day 2, with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant trying to rebuild for the Indian side. 

