IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 'Never seen such biasness' - Fans brutally troll KL Rahul as struggles continue

KL Rahul gets trolled as struggles with the bat continue

KL Rahul has been leading Team India in skipper Rohit Sharma's absence but the 29-year-old's inclusion in the side was questioned by fans after his struggles with the bat continued in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh.

Rahul could only score 10 runs in the first innings for India, as the visitors were reduced to 86/3 by Lunch on Day 2, and fans were unhappy with the Indian opener's continued struggles.

Fans on Twitter debated Rahul's inclusion in the Indian team and many others shared hilarious memes, as they mocked the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman.

Needing 227 runs to go past Bangladesh's score in the first innings, India lost three wickets in the first session on Day 2 itself, with the Indian skipper falling first.

Check how fans reacted to KL Rahul's performances in 2nd Test:

Trying to understand what goes on inside KL Rahul at the crease. pic.twitter.com/z6iQWtw2Rg — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 23, 2022

KL Rahul in Test Cricket.

Career Average: 34

Average in Last 4 years: 26

Average in 2022: 17

Last 8 innings:23,50,8,12,10,22,23,10



This KLoL Rahul doesn't deserve a place in the team but this guy is captaining the team it's a shame



KLoL : The Biggest fraud of Indian Cricket pic.twitter.com/3UPmsZAjbT — Jyran(@Jyran45) December 23, 2022

Priority matters for KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/pNHH9gYIeA December 23, 2022

I am running out of words. Never seen such biasness for any player in international cricket. He will also open vs australia in next test series.#KLRahul #INDvBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/MU5tF0ORm4 — Rishikesh Kumar (@RishikeshViews) December 23, 2022

Generally i am very vocal supporter of Karnataka cricke, now even i am embarrassed to support kl rahul :) way too many chances — AceofSpades (@AceofSpades_001) December 23, 2022

How long will @BCCI persist with @klrahul ? or having Rahul as the name guarantees you a spot on this country? @JayShah @ImRo45 What about the likes of @PrithviShaw or even @ajinkyarahane88 ? Why not such a long rope to them? instead you reward this guy as captain? #INDvBAN — निशान्त (@watchnishwin) December 23, 2022

Rahul has had a mixed 2022, he missed plenty of matches early on due to injuries, came back before IPL and finished among the highest run-scorers. He still continued to struggle afterwards while representing India, and has scored a couple of good knocks, but has been marred by inconsistency.

Apart from the Indian skipper, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also fell cheaply on Day 2, with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant trying to rebuild for the Indian side.