IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Indian cricketers practice under lights ahead of historic pink-ball Test in Kolkata - Watch

India are set to take on Bangladesh in a historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly gave a preview of the quality of the pitch for the Test on November 22, 2019.

The home side defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the first of the two-match Test match series on Saturday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh on trail of 343 runs, got off to a patchy start on the third day as both openers, Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam, were dismissed within opening seven overs.

Also read BCB chief Nazmul Hassan hopeful to see Indian players in BPL

This will also be the first time ever that India and Bangladesh will be playing a day/night Test and is the reason why players from both sides had net sessions with the pink SG balls in Indore ahead of the first Test match.

While opener Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha missed their pink-ball training but Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are some of the top names who took part in the net session with Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav as the home side is gearing up for the upcoming Test under the lights.

Also read CSK's savage response to claims about releasing MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

Team India will be leaving for Kolkata on November 19 and will undergo training sessions at the Eden Gardens for the next two days.