IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Indian cricketers practice under lights ahead of historic pink-ball Test in Kolkata - Watch

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 19, 2019, 02:08 PM IST

India are set to take on Bangladesh in a historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly gave a preview of the quality of the pitch for the Test on November 22, 2019.

The home side defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the first of the two-match Test match series on Saturday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh on trail of 343 runs, got off to a patchy start on the third day as both openers, Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam, were dismissed within opening seven overs.

This will also be the first time ever that India and Bangladesh will be playing a day/night Test and is the reason why players from both sides had net sessions with the pink SG balls in Indore ahead of the first Test match.

While opener Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha missed their pink-ball training but Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are some of the top names who took part in the net session with Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav as the home side is gearing up for the upcoming Test under the lights.

Team India will be leaving for Kolkata on November 19 and will undergo training sessions at the Eden Gardens for the next two days.

