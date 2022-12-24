IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India falters in chase of 145 as Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes 3/12 at stumps on Day 3

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test

England chased down 209 against Bangladesh in March 2010, and it remains the most successful run-chase in Tests at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

South Africa pursued 205 against the Tigers in 2008. India is now aiming for the third-highest successful run-chase at the Mirpur site. KL Rahul and co are chasing 145 to win the second match of the two-match series.

The visitors, on the other hand, are not in the greatest of circumstances. On Day 3 at Stumps, India needed 100 runs to win with six wickets in hand. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made certain that India was not allowed to dictate terms in their run-chase.

Shakib provided the Tigers their first breakthrough when he dismissed KL Rahul, who had failed in back-to-back innings. Cheteshwar Pujara attempted to dance down the track to Mehidy, but was beaten on all sides. Nurul Hasan easily removed the bails.

Mehidy took Shubman Gill's wicket, leaving India on 29 for the loss of three wickets. Virat Kohli survived an on-field LBW decision got overruled. However, Kohli's luck ran out when Mehidy dismissed him for 1. India was reduced to 37 for the loss of four wickets in 19.5 overs at the end of the day's play.

Axar Patel kept his ground and closed the day with a boundary to remain unbeaten on 26 off 54. Along with him was night-watchman Jaydev Unadkat, who performed admirably with the ball but must now perform with the bat.

READ| 'Three figures are just a number': Rishabh Pant's response after missing out on hundred in Dhaka Test