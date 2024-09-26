Twitter
Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

Want to time travel? Here's how Google can help you revisit Earth 80 years ago

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Cricket

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Bangladesh.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction
Team India is currently leading the two-match Test series and is poised to secure victory as they prepare to face Bangladesh in the second and final Test match. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team will once again go head-to-head against the Bangla Tigers, this time at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 27. The Men in Blue emerged victorious in the opening Test match in Chennai, solidifying their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 points table.

Team India is determined to add another win to their record, aiming for a clean sweep against Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team, maintaining their flawless record against their neighbors. The home team is eyeing their 18th consecutive series win on home soil as they face Bangladesh in the second Test match in Kanpur. On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers are looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai.

There may be a slight change in Team India's bowling line-up, with either Jasprit Bumrah or Akash Deep making way for local talent Kuldeep Yadav. The pitch in Kanpur is expected to favor spinners, prompting the team to utilize Kuldeep as their third spin option.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test

Date & Time: Sep 27-Oct 01, 09:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur 

IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Litton Das, KL Rahul 

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rohit Sharma 

All-rounder: R Ashwin (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowler: Akash Deep

IND vs BAN My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shakib Al Hasan, Ravindra Jadeja, Taskin Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

