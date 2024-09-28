Twitter
Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer suffers fracture in road accident in UP

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Reddit user shares simple trick that may speed up deliveries from Swiggy, Zomato, post goes viral

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 15-year-old boy cycles 58 km from Unnao to Kanpur to watch Virat Kohli bat, his wish gets...

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

Cricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 15-year-old boy cycles 58 km from Unnao to Kanpur to watch Virat Kohli bat, his wish gets...

At just 15 years old, Kartikey's dedication shone through as he cycled for seven hours to catch a glimpse of his idol.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 15-year-old boy cycles 58 km from Unnao to Kanpur to watch Virat Kohli bat, his wish gets...
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
On the first day of the India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test, a heartwarming video surfaced on social media, depicting the incredible journey of a 10th-grade boy from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. This young boy, named Kartikey, embarked on a 58-kilometer bicycle ride to reach the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

The video, shared by a user on X platform, showcased Kartikey's determination and passion for the game of cricket. His journey to witness the Test match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium was a testament to his unwavering love for the sport.

At just 15 years old, Kartikey's dedication shone through as he cycled for seven hours to catch a glimpse of his idol, Virat Kohli, in action. His commitment to reaching the stadium before the match began was truly inspiring, leaving a lasting impression on all who watched the video.

Despite the challenges of traveling alone in the early morning hours, Kartikey's family trusted him to make the journey safely. His enthusiasm for the game and his eagerness to see Kohli bat were evident in his responses during the video.

As the Test match unfolded, Kartikey and other spectators eagerly awaited the opportunity to watch Kohli and the Indian team in action. However, rain and poor light on the opening day limited play to just 35 overs, with Bangladesh finishing at 107-3 after Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first.

The former Indian captain is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone in the current Test match, requiring only 129 runs to become the fourth Indian batsman, following in the footsteps of legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar, to reach the 9,000-run mark in Test cricket. Since his debut against the West Indies in June 2011, Kohli has amassed an impressive total of 8,871 runs in 114 Tests.

As he strives to cement his place among these cricketing greats, devoted fans like Kartikey serve as a constant reminder of the unwavering love and support that Indian cricketers receive from their loyal followers.

Also read| 6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
