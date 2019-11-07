Headlines

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to earn 100 T20I caps

In terms of Indian players, former skipper MS Dhoni holed the second post for the most capped player with 98 T20I matches played.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 07:27 PM IST

The moment Team India took on the field against Bangladesh on Thursday for the second T20I of the three-match series, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma reached yet another landmark in his playing career.

The 32-year-old became the first-ever Indian cricketer to play 100 T20I matches and also became only the second player ever to achieve this landmark.

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik still remains the only player to have played more than 100 T20Is in the world.

In terms of Indian players, former skipper MS Dhoni holed the second post for the most capped player with 98 T20I matches played.

During India's first T20I match against Bangladesh in Delhi, Sharma surpassed Dhoni's record and become India's most capped Indian player in the shortest format of the game.

He also overtook Virat Kohli's record as the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket as well.

Bangladesh had their first victory over India in the shortest format as they beat hosts by seven wickets in the series opener, chasing down a modest target of 149. 

After suffering a crushing defeat in the national capital, the young Indian team will look to bounce back in the second T20I on Thursday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

"The focus will be on the team to perform. Collectively all of us need to come together, the batters need to get the job done and the bowlers need to come out and take those crucial wickets."

"That will be the idea, we are not focussing on any individual department because we lost as a team, not as individuals," Sharma said.

"The conditions were not ideal. The pitch was on the softer side so shot-making was not that easy. We have to assess as to what sort of score would be enough on different pitches. When you are playing on softer pitches, you have to assess what score will be the best," he added.

 

