IND vs BAN 1st Test: Shubman Gill becomes first Indian opener to score Test century in 2022

Gill's previous best was 91 runs, which he achieved in Brisbane in 2021 against Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

On the third day of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram, Shubman Gill hit his first test century.

The opening batter blasted eight fours and two sixes on his way to reaching the triple-figure mark in 147 deliveries. On the score of 110, the 23-year-old holed out to a deep mid-wicket fielder. Before Taijul Islam picked him caught behind in the first inning, he had only scored 20 runs.

Gill's previous best was 91 runs, which he achieved in Brisbane in 2021 against Australia. Before this game, Gill had four fifty-plus scores in his 21 innings of Test cricket. This was Gill's ninth hundred-plus score in a First Class match.

Gill initially put together a 70-run partnership with KL Rahul before entering the batting order with India holding a 254-run first innings lead.

India ended their second innings with a score of 258/2, giving Bangladesh a challenging 513-run target.

