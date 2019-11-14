Headlines

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin labels Bangladesh's move to bat first upon winning toss as 'brave' at Indore

The 33-year-old also hailed the Indian trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav as 'lethal pace bowling attack'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 12:03 AM IST

Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Bangladesh's "very very brave" decision of batting first after winning the toss in the first Test match on Thursday in Indore.

"I personally thought it was a very very brave decision to bat first having won the toss. We didn't expect that. We thought they will bowl but they batted first which is very commendable on their part. Some of the batsmen batted beautifully in the morning. It is never easy to come and play on the wicket that has got a bit of life," Ashwin told reporters.

The 33-year-old also hailed the Indian trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav as 'lethal pace bowling attack'.

Shami secured three wickets while Yadav and Sharma picked up two wickets each for their tourable to wrap up Bangladesh's innings for 150.

"I think it is one of the lethal pace bowling attacks going around the world. If not the best I'm just saying to put a disclaimer, I don't want people judging me that comment. But I think they are right up there and this is one of the best bowling attacks I have seen," Ashwin said.

"Today I felt there was a bit of nibble through the day if you hit the seam in the right areas there was something in the pitch. Even when Bangladesh bowled, they got a few balls to go off the deck. The surface is a good sporting one. Hopefully, tomorrow morning we can capitalise on what we did today," he added.

India smashed 86 runs and lost one wicket on the day. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma came in to bat for the home side as Sharma departed for 6 runs after losing his wicket early to Abu Jayed at the score of 14/1 in 7.2 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara then came in and formed a partnership with Agarwal and knitted together an unbeaten knock of 72 runs for the second wicket.

Agarwal (37*) and Pujara (43*) will be looking to secure their half-century when play resumes on day two.

