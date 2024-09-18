IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Check out all the details related to India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match which will be played in Chennai.

Team India's much-anticipated home season is about to begin with two Test matches against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai.

Bangladesh is coming off a historic 2-0 series win against Pakistan and will be looking to challenge India's dominance on their home turf. The recent Tests in Rawalpindi were chaotic for the hosts as Bangladesh secured a convincing victory. Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team will be motivated, but they face a tough challenge against India's strong team.

Although Bangladesh has caused upsets against India in limited-overs formats, they have yet to defeat them in Test cricket. Historically, Bangladesh has struggled against India, losing 11 out of 13 matches with two draws.

On the other hand, Team India has been dominant at home, remaining unbeaten in their last 17 Test series.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Chennai heavily favors spinners, as it is dry and allows the ball to turn and grip from the very first day. As the match progresses, the ball may also keep low, posing a significant challenge for batsmen in the final two days.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the upcoming five days in Chennai is expected to be mostly favorable. While there may be passing showers on the final two days of the test, they are not anticipated to pose a threat to the game.

Live Streaming Details

The inaugural Test match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to kick off on September 19, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST. The Sports 18 network will be airing the India vs Bangladesh Test series live in India, while JioCinema will offer live streaming of the matches on both its app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

