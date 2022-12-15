IND vs BAN 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on his war of words with Litton Das

Mohd Siraj, Litton Das had war of words during IND vs BAN 1st Test

The first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram is shaping up nicely in the favour of KL Rahul's side, with India having an upper hand as they reduced the home side to 133/8 at stumps on Day 2. Apart from all the cricketing action, things got fired up a little bit on Day 2 as Mohammed Siraj and Litton Das were involved in a heated exchange.

Speaking after the match, Siraj revealed what he said to Das that irked the Bangladesh batsman so much, that he came charging towards the Indian bowlers before the umpires intervened.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 13th over of Bangladesh's first innings.

Litton played a defensive shot towards gully after which Siraj walked up to Litton and they exchanged a few words. Later the Bangladesh batter charged down the pitch as Siraj walked back, the former cupped his ears as if taunting the Indian pacer.

On the very next delivery, Siraj rattled Das' stumps, as he tried to tackle a good length delivery from the Indian stalwart, but the ball deflected off his bat and castled the stumps.

In the aftermath, Siraj was seen silencing Das, and repeated the gesture, cupping his ears towards the batsman, while Virat Kohli also repeated the same. Shedding light on the incident, Siraj speaking to a reporter in the post-match press conference said, "No, nothing. I said, 'Ye T20 format nahi hai, ye Test cricket hai'."

Siraj breathed fire with the new ball as he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto on the very first delivery that he bowled, giving India the perfect start. He would eventually finish the day with figures of 3/14 and will have a chance to add to that on Day 3.

The Indian bowlers hunted in pairs as Kuldeep Yadav first smashed 40 runs with the bat, helping India reach a total of 404 runs, and the Chinaman came back to pick up a four-wicket haul.