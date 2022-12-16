IND vs BAN 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav takes five-wicket haul, Bangladesh all out for 150

Image Source: Twitter

Kuldeep Yadav destroyed Bangladesh's middle order in the first Test match at Chattogram, leaving Bangladesh defenceless against the visiting Indian team. Yadav, who was the top bowler on Day 2 with four wickets, dismissed Ebadot Hoassain early on Day 3 to complete his fifer and give India a decisive advantage.

Yadav also contributed with the bat for the Men ib Blue. The left-arm wrist spinner batted alongside Ravi Ashwin and added significant runs at the end to post a significant total on a testing surface.

Since making a comeback with the team, Kuldeep Yadav has been in and out of India's squads. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, India's prefered spin all-rounder, the spinner has earned a spot in the team. With the exception of Jadeja, India has prefered Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel in the home Tests, but Kuldeep's outstanding performance against Bangladesh may change that.

Kuldeep finished up his 5-wicket haul in 16 overs in the first innings of the match by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Ebadot Hossain. In the entire course, he only conceded 40 runs.

India lead Bangladesh by 254 runs after they were bowled out with only 150 runs in the first innings.

Except for Kuldeep, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel each took one wicket, while Mohammed Siraj took three.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 404 all out in 133.5 overs.

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40).

