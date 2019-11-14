IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Indore crowd guest stars in Kohli-Shami plan to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim - Watch video

Team India bowlers made life tough the Bangladesh batsmen during day one of the first test match at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday (November 14).

The fast bowling trio of Mohammad Shami (3/27), Ishant Sharma (2/20) and Umesh Yadav (2/47) picked up seven wickets for their troubles with spinner R Ashwin securing two wickets to his name as the home side dismissed the tourists for 150.

If only the fielding from the Indian players would have been a bit better, there was a high possibility of dismissing Bangladesh inside the 100-run mark.

Even after a few dropped chances, Team India captain Virat Kohli was full of enthusiasm and kept encouraging his bowlers to keep producing.

The 31-year-old also tried to involve the crowd inside the stadium to get Mohammed Shami fired up.

This trick did finally paid off as the Indian pacer ended up dismissing the very dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim in the final over before tea.

Cocaine - Meth - Mo Shami with old ball#INDvBANpic.twitter.com/Sb0dCiJK9n — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith2) November 14, 2019

On the day, India smashed 86 runs and lost one wicket on the day. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma came in to bat for the home side as Sharma departed for 6 runs after losing his wicket early to Abu Jayed at the score of 14/1 in 7.2 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara then came in and formed a partnership with Agarwal and knitted together an unbeaten knock of 72 runs for the second wicket.

Agarwal (37*) and Pujara (43*) will be looking to secure their half-century when play resumes on day two.