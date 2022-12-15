IND vs BAN 1st Test: India record 404 runs in first innings, restrict Bangladesh to 133/8 at stumps on Day 2

Team India dominate on Day 2, Bangladesh reduced to 133/8

India bowlers dominated Day 2 on Thursday of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram. India recorded 404 runs in their first innings, and in reply, they had reduced Shakib Al Hasan's men to 133/8 at stumps on Day 2.

Kuldeep Yadav first shone with the bat as he stitched together a 92-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, who smashed a fifty to help India to a massive total, and later, Yadav picked up a four-wicket haul, and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with three wickets.

Axar Patel was dismissed on the last ball of the play on Day 1, while Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten at 82, the middle-order batsman failed to get to his century, getting out on 86, after which Ashwin took it upon himself to lead India to a par total.

He was later joined by Yadav, and in reply, they left Bangladesh batsmen floored, as the home side kept losing wickets regularly. Siraj dismissed Najmul Shanto with the first delivery, and he combined to lethal effect with Kuldeep as the Bangla Tigers struggled all day on Thursday.

Playing his first Test after more than 22 months, Kuldeep continued his 'birthday' party a day after turning 28, in his sensational run with the bat and the ball.

Kuldeep first came up with a career-best 40 from 114 balls in a 92-run eighth-wicket partnership with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin (58) to push India to 404 in their first inning from an overnight score of 278/6.

At stumps on day two, Bangladesh were 133 for eight, trailing India by 271 runs. With two wickets in hand, the hosts still need 72 runs to avoid a follow-on.

