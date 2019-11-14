IND vs BAN, 1st Test: India finish day one on top as bowlers dominate play in Indore

The day one action came to an end with Team India trailing by 64 runs after sweeping out Bangladesh for 150 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Thursday in Indore.

India smashed 86 runs and lost one wicket on the day. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma came in to bat for the home side as Sharma departed for 6 runs after losing his wicket early to Abu Jayed at the score of 14/1 in 7.2 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara then came in and formed a partnership with Agarwal and knitted together an unbeaten knock of 72 runs for the second wicket.

Agarwal (37*) and Pujara (43*) will be looking to secure their half-century when play resumes on day two.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first after in the first Test of the two-match series.

The tourists lost their two openers early on in the innings as Imrul Kyles (6) and Shadman Islam (6) threw away their wickets cheaply.

Mohammad Mithun and skipper Mominul Haque formed a short partnership of 19 runs for the third wicket before Indian pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed Mithun after scoring 13 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim soon came in and joined Haque and stitched together a much-needed partnership of 68-run for the away side fourth wicket before Ravichandran Ashwin gave India the breakthrough.

While Haque scored 37 runs, Mahmudullah and Rahim added 16-run for the fifth wicket.

It was Ashwin again to break the partnership, removing Mahmudullah for 10 runs.

It was Rahim and Liton Das's final stand of 25 runs which boosted Bangladesh before Rahim (43) was removed by Shami as the Bengal Tigers stood on 140/6.

After Rahim's dismissal, Bangladesh kept on losing wickets cheaply and were soon all-out for 150.

Indian bowlers were fantastic in Indore as Shami picked up three wickets with Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Ashwin securing two wickets each for their troubles.