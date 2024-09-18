IND vs BAN, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Bangladesh.

After a month-long wait, Team India is finally set to take the field as they prepare to host Bangladesh for a thrilling two-test series. The highly anticipated first match will kick off at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19th, Thursday.

This series holds significant importance as it is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, adding an extra layer of competition for both teams. India has maintained an impressive record of not losing a home test series since 2013, making them the clear favorites as they head into the first test. However, Bangladesh is riding high on confidence following their historic series win over Pakistan, making them a formidable opponent for the Indian team.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Date & Time: Sep 19-Sep 23, 09:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mehidy Miraz, Axar Patel, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

IND vs BAN My Dream11 team

Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Mehidy Miraz, Axar Patel, Shakib Al Hasan, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma net worth: Lavish lifestyle, luxurious bungalow; a look into couple’s Rs 1300 crore wealth