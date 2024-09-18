IND vs BAN, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Bangladesh.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After a month-long wait, Team India is finally set to take the field as they prepare to host Bangladesh for a thrilling two-test series. The highly anticipated first match will kick off at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19th, Thursday.

This series holds significant importance as it is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, adding an extra layer of competition for both teams. India has maintained an impressive record of not losing a home test series since 2013, making them the clear favorites as they head into the first test. However, Bangladesh is riding high on confidence following their historic series win over Pakistan, making them a formidable opponent for the Indian team.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Date & Time: Sep 19-Sep 23, 09:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mehidy Miraz, Axar Patel, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

IND vs BAN My Dream11 team

Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Mehidy Miraz, Axar Patel, Shakib Al Hasan, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma net worth: Lavish lifestyle, luxurious bungalow; a look into couple’s Rs 1300 crore wealth

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement