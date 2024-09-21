IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 625 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

After making a comeback in Test cricket after a gap of close to 700 days, Pant has exceeded the expectations of the team.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are forming a good partnership for India on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Saturday. Rishabh Pant has crossed the 50 mark after a long wait of 625 days. After making a comeback in Test cricket after a gap of close to 700 days, Pant has exceeded the expectations of the team. Amid this, a video of the star India cricketer is going viral where he could be seen padding the ball in a bizarre gully cricket fashion.