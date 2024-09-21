IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bad light forces early stumps on Day 3; Bangladesh need 357 more runs to win

The day prematurely due to bad light, with Bangladesh at 158 for 4, requiring 357 runs for victory.

A remarkable partnership between Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill has put India on the brink of securing a 1-0 lead in the Test series with a victory in Chennai. Pant and Gill both scored centuries, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 515 runs to chase after India declared at 287 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the second innings. Gill finished unbeaten on 119, while Pant scored 109, showcasing India's dominance as they headed into Day 4 in Chennai.

In response, Bangladesh managed to score 158 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, with skipper Najimul Shanto leading the charge with a solid fifty. Shadman Islam (35) and Zakir Hasan (33) provided Bangladesh with a strong start in the run chase, with a 62-run opening partnership. Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional catch ended Zakir's innings, while R Ashwin, who had gone wicketless in the first innings, took 3 crucial wickets to put Bangladesh in a difficult position.

Bad light brings an end to the day's play.



Bangladesh 158/4, need 357 runs more.



See you tomorrow for Day 4 action



Scorecard - https://t.co/jV4wK7BgV2#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/7JWYRHXQuY — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2024

Despite facing some resistance, Ashwin dismissed Shadman, Mominul Haque, and Mushfiqur Rahim, leaving Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan with a challenging task ahead. The day prematurely due to bad light, with Bangladesh at 158 for 4, requiring 357 runs for victory.

Also read| DNA Explainer: Why Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test in Galle has a 'rest day' today