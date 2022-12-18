IND vs BAN 1st Test: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs to take 1-0 lead

Axar, Kuldeep star as India beat Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead

India took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-match series after KL Rahul-led team defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first test at Chattogram on Sunday. Bangladesh was bowled out for 324 after resuming at 272 for 6.

After entering the day on 272 for six and required 513 to win, Bangladesh scored 52 runs in 11.2 overs and lost four wickets. It was simply a matter of finishing the formalities for India as Axar Patel got three wickets at the conclusion of the fourth day to take the visitors closer to victory.

India won the game in 49 minutes on Day 5, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. More significantly, they have secured vital World Test Championship points, keeping India in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship final in 2023. Bangladesh, on the other side, fought valiantly in the last innings of this Test match, but they were finally defeated.

Bangladesh needed another 241 runs on last day, but skipper Shakib Al Hasan was eager to delay the inevitable. However, shortly after starting their batting on Day 5, the hosts lost Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13) to Mohammed Siraj.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan (84) was the next to go after his entertaining knock of six fours and six sixes was cut short by Kuldeep Yadav finding the middle stump as the Bangladesh captain attempted an aggressive shot. Kuldeep then bowled out Ebadot Hossain for a duck, and in the second innings, Axar Patel bowled out Taijul Islam for the same score, finishing with stats of 4/77.

The second and final Test will take place at Mirpur on December 22.

