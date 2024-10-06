IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

India will face Bangladesh in the first T20I of the series at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on October 6.

After a fantastic 2-0 win by Rohit Sharma and his team over Bangladesh in the Test series, all eyes are now on the T20Is, which kick off on Sunday, October 6. Some regular T20I players will be missing from the squad, giving some new faces a chance to shine in the upcoming series.

Big names like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel are taking a break to prepare for the upcoming Test against New Zealand. This means it's time for the young guns to step up and show what they've got.

As for Bangladesh, they're starting a new chapter without their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who recently announced his break from T20Is and Tests. Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team will be looking to bounce back from their Test defeat and put on a better show in the T20I series.

Pitch report

The pitch at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium is expected to be a paradise for the batters. We can anticipate a high-scoring, fast-paced game on this pitch, so choosing to bat first and put up a big total could be a smart move.

Weather report

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium is hosting its first international match on Sunday, and the weather looks perfect. Accuweather predicts clear skies and plenty of sunshine, with temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius during the game. No need to worry about rain or thunderstorms ruining the match - it's going to be a beautiful day for cricket!

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be broadcasted live on the Sports18 Network. For those who prefer to stream the action online, the live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

