Cricket

IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 60 helps Bangladesh secure first-ever T20I victory over India

Upon winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah opted to bowl first and sent the home side in to bat first.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2019, 11:40 PM IST

Team India faced a 7-wicket defeat Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This was a special day for the shortest format of the game as this was the 1000th match of T20I cricket in the history of the game.  

Upon winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah opted to bowl first and sent the home side in to bat first.

India's skipper for the T20I series, Rohit Sharma, was dismissed early for just nine runs as KL Rahul also fell quickly after he departed for 15 runs.

Shreyas Iyer (22) and Shikhar Dhawan (41) steadied the nerves for the home side and knitted together a 34 run partnership before Islam picked up Iyer's wicket and Dhawan later on also got dismissed after a terrible mess up while running between the wickets with Rishabh Pant.

It was thanks to some power hitting from Washington Sundar (14* off 5 balls) and Krunal Pandya (15* off 8 balls) later on in the match which boosted India to the final score of 148/6.

Bangladesh bowlers were very effective on the night with Shaiful Islam (2/36) and Aminul Islam (2/22) restricted the home side from scoring regular big runs.

On the chase, Mohammad Naim on his debut for the "Bengal Tigers" scored 26 runs to give his side a decent start.

However, it was Mushfiqur Rahim's magnificent unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 43 balls (8 fours and 1 six) which ultimately helped the tourists cruise to a 7-wicket victory in the end with three balls to spare.

Other key knocks like Soumya Sarkar's 39-run innings and skipper Mahmudullah's unbeaten 15* played a key role as Bangladesh got to 154/3 in 19.3 overs. 

Indian bowlers failed to deliver too much tonight either with Ahmed, Chahal and Chahar picking up one wicket each.

Krunal Pandya dropped a relatively easy catch of Rahim in a critical point of the match who then went on to secure his half-century later on and play a match-winning innings. 

