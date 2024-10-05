IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh.

Following a dominant performance in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, India is now gearing up to face the same opponents in a three-match T20I series. The series will kick off at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6th. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the world's top-ranked team, while Bangladesh will be under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

India has opted to rest all the players who featured in the Test series, with five players making a return to the T20I squad after missing the previous series against Sri Lanka. Additionally, LSG pacer Mayank Yadav has earned his first call-up to the Indian team and is expected to make his debut in the series opener.

In addition to Mayank, Delhi pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar are also in contention to make their debut for India during the series. Nitish was initially selected for the Zimbabwe tour following the T20 World Cup but was sidelined due to injury, while Harshit did not feature in the five-match series in Harare.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I

Date & Time: Oct 06, 07:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Litton Das

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Litton Das, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma (Vice Captain), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rishad Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Mayank Yadav, Taskin Ahmed

Also read| Major setback for India as Shivam Dube ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is, replacement announced