IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, lead series 1-0

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy each claimed three wickets, leading to Bangladesh being dismissed for a total of 127 runs.

India secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday. Bangladesh was bowled out for 127 runs, and India successfully chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare.

Bangladesh faced early struggles, losing two wickets with only 14 runs on the board, as left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) dismissed openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon cheaply. Despite efforts from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 27 off 25 balls, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who contributed 35 runs in 32 deliveries, India's bowlers, including Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21), and Washington Sundar (1/12), maintained control over the game by taking crucial wickets in the middle overs. Hardik Pandya also made a valuable contribution with a wicket towards the end.

In the batting department, Pandya played a blistering unbeaten innings of 39 runs off just 16 balls, while Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav both scored 29 runs before getting out.

Overall, India's dominant performance with both bat and ball led to a well-deserved victory in the opening match of the series.