IND vs BAN 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match in Dhaka

India and Bangladesh will play the first of three one-day internationals (ODIs) on December 4. India enters this series after losing their ODI series against New Zealand last week. However, Shikhar Dhawan led that squad, which had several young players.
Meanwhile, the team that traveled Bangladesh is believed to be the same as the one that will play in the ODI World Cup in India next year. Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have returned from their break and will try to assert their dominance.
Due to a hand injury, veteran Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the ODI series for Team India. However, skipper Rohit Sharma has plenty of options, and Shami's absence should not be a source of concern for the squad. It remains to be seen if Washington Sundar would be included in the playing XI after his performance in the last ODI series against New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with in the One-Day International format. Despite the absence of Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh have a well-balanced lineup to fall back on. Litton Das has been appointed the captain for the ODI series.
Match Details
IND vs BAN, 1st ODI
Date and Time: 4th December 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Dream11 Prediction – IND vs BAN 1st ODI
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim
Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal
All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
My Dream11 Team - IND vs BAN 1st ODI
Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Washington Sundar, Shakib al Hasan, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj
