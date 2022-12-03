IND vs BAN 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match in Dhaka

IND vs BAN, 1st ODI

India and Bangladesh will play the first of three one-day internationals (ODIs) on December 4. India enters this series after losing their ODI series against New Zealand last week. However, Shikhar Dhawan led that squad, which had several young players.

Meanwhile, the team that traveled Bangladesh is believed to be the same as the one that will play in the ODI World Cup in India next year. Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have returned from their break and will try to assert their dominance.

Due to a hand injury, veteran Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the ODI series for Team India. However, skipper Rohit Sharma has plenty of options, and Shami's absence should not be a source of concern for the squad. It remains to be seen if Washington Sundar would be included in the playing XI after his performance in the last ODI series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with in the One-Day International format. Despite the absence of Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh have a well-balanced lineup to fall back on. Litton Das has been appointed the captain for the ODI series.

Match Details

IND vs BAN, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 4th December 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs BAN 1st ODI

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

My Dream11 Team - IND vs BAN 1st ODI

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Washington Sundar, Shakib al Hasan, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj

