CRICKET

IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace Rohit Sharma in Adelaide ODI? Gautam Gambhir's bold move in nets sparks buzz

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s surprising act during nets has sparked massive buzz ahead of the Adelaide Test. Speculation grows that Yashasvi Jaiswal could replace Rohit Sharma at the top as India look to reshuffle their batting order against Australia.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace Rohit Sharma in Adelaide ODI? Gautam Gambhir's bold move in nets sparks buzz
No longer serving as India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma was the first to arrive for the optional nets session ahead of the second match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. He put in considerable effort during the practice, including taking throwdowns, but there were some concerning signs for the 'Hitman' and his supporters when observing the entire session. A report indicated that Rohit did not appear to be his usual self as he made his way to the team hotel following the practice. At that moment, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar were engaged in a lengthy discussion with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is vying with Rohit for the second opening position and is also viewed as a potential long-term replacement.

With Shubman Gill appointed as the captain of India's ODI team, Rohit’s place in the playing XI is not assured. Although the management is unlikely to bench him after a disappointing performance in the first game, Rohit is facing ongoing competition from Jaiswal for the opening role alongside Gill.

A report from RevSportz noted that Rohit seemed noticeably different in demeanor, described as off and not his typical self during the nets session. Typically, Rohit is known for engaging with the media and fans with a smile during such practice sessions. However, that was not the case on Wednesday.

After the nets session, Rohit was seen walking off alone, while Agarkar, selector Shiv Sunder Das, and coach Gambhir were involved in an animated conversation with Jaiswal, leading to speculation about a possible shift in India's ODI team, potentially indicating a post-Rohit era.

While it is clear that this period is quite challenging for Rohit, the 38-year-old has made significant efforts to demonstrate his commitment to the team. He has undergone a remarkable physical transformation, receiving accolades for his fitness from fans worldwide. Nevertheless, concerns about his recent performance are being raised, particularly after scoring only 8 runs in the first ODI, highlighting that fitness alone will not suffice to extend his career.

