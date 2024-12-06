The Indian opener was dismissed on the very first ball of the match by Mitchell Starc, Australia's pace spearhead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a challenging start on the first day of the pink-ball Test match between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, December 6th. The Indian opener was dismissed on the very first ball of the match by Mitchell Starc, Australia's pace spearhead.

Starc bowled a full delivery that trapped Jaiswal in front of his leg stump, leading to the on-field umpire, Chris Gaffaney, raising his finger without hesitation. Jaiswal, attempting a flick through mid-wicket, missed the line completely and lost his balance, falling over in the process.

This unfortunate dismissal marked the first time Jaiswal has been out for a golden duck in his Test career, joining a list of six other Indian players who have faced the same fate in Test cricket history. Notable names on this list include Sunil Gavaskar, Sudhir Naik, WV Raman, Shiv Sunder Das, Wasim Jaffer, and KL Rahul.

Interestingly, this is the third instance where Jaiswal has been dismissed without scoring in red-ball cricket. The first occurrence was during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in January, where he was also dismissed by Starc for a duck in the Perth Test.

It is worth mentioning that Starc has now equaled Pedro Collins' record for taking a wicket off the first ball in Test cricket, achieving this feat three times each in red-ball cricket.

Also read| IND vs AUS BGT 2024 2nd Test in Adelaide Session 1 highlights: Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland blow away India's top order