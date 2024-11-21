The Australia tour presents the biggest challenge of Jaiswal's career thus far and will provide a clear indication of his long-term prospects in the format.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's recent performance against New Zealand may not have been stellar, but expectations are high for him in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jaiswal has had an impressive start to his Test career, accumulating 1407 runs in 14 Tests with an average of 56, including three centuries. His standout performance against England, where he scored over 700 runs, showcased his potential. However, he has faced some inconsistency since then.

The Australia tour presents the biggest challenge of Jaiswal's career thus far and will provide a clear indication of his long-term prospects in the format. Known for his ability to hit sixes, Jaiswal has already smashed 32 sixes in Tests this year. With just two more sixes in the Perth Test, he will surpass Brendon McCullum's record of 33 sixes in a calendar year.

Additionally, Jaiswal is one of the few players, alongside Joe Root, to have scored over 1000 Test runs in 2024. Root leads the list with 1338 runs, while Jaiswal follows closely with 1119 runs. Another 219 runs will propel Jaiswal to the top of the run-scoring charts for Tests this year.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is crucial for India's World Test Championship final qualification. Following a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home, India must now secure a 4-0 victory against Australia to secure a spot in the final without relying on other results. While the task may seem daunting, a strong start to the series could quickly change the team's fortunes, despite the challenges posed by the form of senior players.

