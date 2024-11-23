Despite a disappointing duck in the initial innings, the emerging left-handed batsman delivered an impressive batting display at the Perth Stadium.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has provided a clear response to all inquiries regarding his strategy for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, showcasing his prowess during the second innings of the first Test in Perth. Despite a disappointing duck in the initial innings, the emerging left-handed batsman delivered an impressive batting display at the Perth Stadium.

Jaiswal's partnership with KL Rahul resulted in an unbeaten 172-run opening stand on Day 2 of the first Test in Perth, breaking a world record previously held by former New Zealand great Brendon McCullum. His valiant unbeaten knock of 90 runs from 193 balls demonstrated remarkable patience, with only seven fours and 2 sixes included in his innings.

By hitting two sixes, Jaiswal set a new world record for the most sixes hit by a player in a single calendar year in Test cricket, totaling 34 maximums in 2024. This achievement surpassed McCullum's record of 33 sixes in 2014 and Virender Sehwag's all-time India record of 22 sixes in 2008.

Jaiswal's sixes came towards the end of his innings, with a flat six over deep backward square off Mitchell Starc and a massive 100m six over long-on off Nathan Lyon after facing 159 balls and scoring 60 runs.

The second day of the Perth Test marked a significant shift from the challenging conditions of the opening day, with reduced seam movement making survival less daunting. The Indian openers capitalized on this change, batting diligently to position India favorably for victory in the Test match.

