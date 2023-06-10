IND vs AUS WTC Final: What is the highest score successfully chased at the Oval in Test history?

Oval Cricket Ground

The second ICC World Test Championship Final is shaping up to be a thrilling conclusion, as Australia maintains a commanding lead over India heading into the final two days of play at the Kennington Oval in London.

India faced a daunting task after conceding 469 runs to Australia in the first innings. Despite a top-order collapse, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur managed to score fifties and lead India to a respectable 296 runs in reply. However, Australia still holds a significant 173-run lead.

On Day 3, Pat Cummins' men added 123 runs for the loss of four wickets, further cementing their position as favorites to secure their first WTC title.

To win, Rohit Sharma and his team will need to break a 121-year-old record set by England for the highest successful chase in a Test match at the Oval. England achieved a 263-run chase by one wicket in the Ashes in 1902, and only one other team has managed a 250-plus score in the fourth innings resulting in a win at the ground.

Highest Successful Test Run-Chases at the Oval

263/9 - England v Australia, 1902

255/2 - West Indies v England, 1963

242/5 - Australia v England, 1972

226/2 - West Indies v England, 1988

205/2 - England v South Africa, 1994

Despite the odds, India can take inspiration from their spirited effort in 1979, where they recorded the highest fourth-innings score at the ground. Led by Sunil Gavaskar's epic 221, India came close to chasing down a 438-run total but fell just nine runs short at 429 for eight before the game ended in a draw.

India is also the only team to score two 300-plus totals at the venue, having managed a 345-run total in a defeat to England in 2018 during a 464-run chase.

