IND vs AUS WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja creates history in Oval test, breaks Bishan Singh Bedi's record

On Friday, Ravindra Jadeja made history by breaking Bishan Singh Bedi's long-standing record as India's most successful left-arm spinner in Test cricket. This remarkable achievement occurred during the third day of the India vs Australia World Test Championship final, where Jadeja dismissed first innings' centurions Steve Smith and Travis Head.

With 267 wickets in 65 Test matches, he boasts an economy rate of 2.44 and an average of 24.25. In comparison, Bedi has 266 wickets in 67 games.

Caught and bowled!



Ravindra Jadeja gets his man



Australia 4 down as Travis Head departs for 18.



Follow the match https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw#TeamIndia | #WTC23 | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/JoxGLjVJPq June 9, 2023

The 33-year-old all-rounder is currently ranked as the fourth most effective left-arm spinner in Test cricket. He falls behind England's Derek Underwood, who took 297 wickets in 86 matches, Daniel Vettori with 362 wickets in 113 matches, and Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka, who boasts an impressive 433 wickets in 93 matches.

The all-rounder has been in exceptional form in the longest format of the game in 2023. He has amassed 183 runs in just five games, with an impressive average of 30.50. Additionally, he has scored one fifty and his best score so far is seventy.

Furthermore, he has taken 25 wickets with an impressive average of 19.84 and an economy rate of 2.63. Notably, his most outstanding performance this year was when he achieved bowling figures of 7/42 in a single innings.

