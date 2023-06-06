Ind vs Aus WTC final match 2023: Will rain play spoilsport? Check full 5-day Oval weather prediction

Full 5-day Oval weather prediction: Here’s the full forecast from June 7 to 11 June 7 for Ind vs Aus WTC final match 2023.

Cricket fanatics are eagerly waiting for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia that will be played at The Oval in London from June 7 to June 11. If the play is postponed because of bad weather, June 12 will be a 'reserve day.' When it comes to the final match, both India and Australia will lock horns for the ICC Test trophy. However, it is crucial that the match is not called off due to weather and that there are sufficient overs performed for one team to win.

Here’s the full weather forecast from June 7 to 11 June 7

June 7: According to accuweather.com, weather conditions will be "mostly sunny and delightful" on the day when the crucial match begins. Although there will be a 22% probability of clouds, there is just a 1% chance of rainfall. Up to a refreshing 21 degrees Celsius will be the highest temperature.

June 8: The weather won't vary much on Day 2 because the temperature will remain the same as Day 1. Although there will be a minor increase in cloud cover to 25%, there will still be a one percent likelihood of rain.

June 9: The forecast for the weather on the third day will be the same as it was on the second day, with the exception of the temperature reaching a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius. The percentage of clouds stays at 25%, and the probability of showers does not increase from 1%.

June 10: There will likely be a combination of sunshine and rain. According to accuweather.com, it will be "warm and humid with periods of cloud and sun; some rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon." With a likelihood of rain of 65%, there will be about 2.5 mm of rain when the temperature reaches 26 degrees Celsius.

June 11: Although just 1.4 mm of rain has been forecast for day 5, the weather is expected to be "mostly cloudy and warm" with possible afternoon showers. There is an 85% cloud cover likelihood and a 65% chance of rain.

June 12 (Reserve Day): There is a forecast for 1.0 mm of rain, with a cloud cover percentage of 54% and a chance of downpours of 57%. If the daily requirements for the Test match—6 hours of playtime and 90 overs—cannot be satisfied for any of the 5 days owing to weather, the reserve day will be used. In that situation, the additional time available on the reserve day will be used to fulfil the conditions.