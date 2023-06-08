IND vs AUS WTC final Day 2: Starc, Lyon put Australia in command; India trail by 318 runs with 5 wickets in hand

Image Source: Twitter @ICC

On the second day of the World Test Championship final at the Oval, India struggled after bowling out Australia for 469. India lost their top order cheaply, with Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill dismissed in the space of five balls. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara followed suit, leaving India in even more trouble at 71 for 4.

However, Ravindra Jadeja launched a defiant counterattack, but Nathan Lyon got him just before the close to reaffirm Australia's dominance.

Despite the setback, Anjinkya Rahane (29 batting) and KS Bharat (5 batting) were on the crease, with India still behind by 318 runs. All the five bowlers chipped away with one wicket apiece for Australia.

Stumps on Day 2 of the #WTC23 Final!#TeamIndia 151/5 at the end of day's play and trail by 318 runs in the first innings.



Join us tomorrow for Day 3 action



Scorecard https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw pic.twitter.com/dT7aOmDMWQ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2023

Australia was all out for 469 inside an hour after lunch. The last seven wickets were taken for 108 runs in a good comeback by India after Australia threatened 500-plus while Travis Head and Steve Smith were in. However, after the morning exits of both century-makers, only Alex Carey reached double figures.

Carey got to 48 after hitting spinner Ravindra Jadeja high over the mid-on fence, but he lunged at the next ball for an ill-advised reverse sweep and missed.

Mohammed Siraj led the India attack with four wickets, notably Head, and Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur took two each.

READ| 'IPL ki form barkarar hai': Fans slam Rohit Sharma for getting out cheaply against Australia in WTC Final