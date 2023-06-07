IND vs AUS WTC final 2023: Why are players and match officials wearing black armbands?

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The International Cricket Council made a heartwarming gesture during the World Test Championship Final at The Oval on Wednesday.

The players from India and Australia paid their respects to the victims of the Odisha train tragedy by wearing black armbands and observing a minute of silence before the match began.

Team India and Australia wearing black armbands and observing a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy. pic.twitter.com/KZDlVTIoQI June 7, 2023

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in London. As the players took the field, they wore black armbands as a symbol of mourning.

The PA system then announced that a moment of silence would be observed to honor the victims of the triple train accident in Balasore, which occurred last Friday.

This tragedy claimed the lives of 288 people and left nearly 1000 injured, making it one of the worst train disasters in India in over two decades. The players' tribute was a touching reminder of the importance of solidarity and compassion in times of grief.

