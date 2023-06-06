Search icon
Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023: Major injury scare for India, star batter injures thumb during practice

India is set to face off against Australia in the WTC final at the Oval in London from Wednesday, June 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

The Indian camp faces a major injury scare less than 24 hours before the first day of the World Test Championship final vs Australia. Star batter and skipper Rohit Sharma took a blow to his thumb during a practice session ahead of the Oval match that begins tomorrow. 

Images surfared suggesting the 36-year-old Mumbai Indians and India captain had taken a hit on his left thumb during the option net session on Tuesday. Sharma immediately came out of the practice session and got his thumb taped. There is no official update on the seriousness of the opener's injury. Losing Sharma, skipper and a key veteran, would be a tremendous blow for team India. 

Earlier, the Indian batting contingent were seen practising to take on the threat posed by pace of Mitchell Starc in the second training session. Majority of the players were out on the field in the afternoon training session under sunshine. Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and reserve player Suryakumar Yadav were not seen.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid closely monitored the practice of other batters in the two-and-a-half-hour session. Sharma only took throwdowns after all the main batters had had long net sessions. 

 

