Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023: India vs Australia, Oval Test Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips

As team India is set to face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship set to begin tomorrow, know here the fantasy predictions of Dream11 on the IND vs Aus match.

ICC World Test Championship 2023| Photo: PTI

India's ICC World Test Championship final against Australia is all set to begin on June 7 at the Oval. The performance of Virat Kohli is one that everyone is eyeing who aims to win the prestigious Test Championship. India has been a consistent performer in the past two WTC cycles which highlights their dominance in the longest format of cricket. 

The team is ready with talented and well-prepared players. Australia is a team known for its competitive spirit and history of success in bringing extra challenges to the table. 

Virat Kohli changed by breaking various records, including some held by legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Don Bradman. People are making predictions on all the records that Virat Kholi can break this year.

ICC World Test Championship 2023: Dream 11 predictions

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj

