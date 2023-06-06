Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023: India vs Australia, Oval Test Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips

ICC World Test Championship 2023| Photo: PTI

India's ICC World Test Championship final against Australia is all set to begin on June 7 at the Oval. The performance of Virat Kohli is one that everyone is eyeing who aims to win the prestigious Test Championship. India has been a consistent performer in the past two WTC cycles which highlights their dominance in the longest format of cricket.

The team is ready with talented and well-prepared players. Australia is a team known for its competitive spirit and history of success in bringing extra challenges to the table.

Virat Kohli changed by breaking various records, including some held by legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Don Bradman. People are making predictions on all the records that Virat Kholi can break this year.

