IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul guide India to 6-wicket win over Australia

India's unbeaten streak in the opening matches of the ODI World Cup, which began in 2011, continued as the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Australia by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday. This marks India's fourth consecutive victory in a World Cup opening match, having previously defeated Bangladesh in 2011, Pakistan in 2015, and South Africa in 2019.

Australia was all out for 199, with the Indian spinners putting immense pressure on them. However, any advantage India gained from their performance with the ball and in the field was almost nullified by their nightmarish start with the bat. Ishan Kishan fell for a golden duck, while Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also fell for ducks, leaving India struggling at 2/3 in just 2 overs.

In the face of adversity, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took charge to rebuild the innings and shift the pressure back onto the Aussies. The pair added 165 runs off 215 balls for the fourth wicket before Kohli was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 85 off 116 balls.

Earlier, Australia's struggles began when Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Mitchell Marsh off the second ball of the third over. Steve Smith and David Warner then seemed to stabilize Australia with a 69-run partnership off 85 balls, but Warner fell on 41 off 52 balls to Kuldeep Yadav. Australia never quite regained their stability after that stand. They were 110/2 when Smith fell in the 28th over to Ravindra Jadeja, and they went on to lose their next eight wickets for 89 runs.

Jadeja was the standout bowler, taking three wickets for 28 runs, two of which came in the same over. Kuldeep took two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin took one. Pacers Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

India will next face Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi.