Indian players are donning black armbands during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium.

India is currently up against Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. In a show of respect, Indian players were seen wearing black armbands during the match. This gesture was to honor the late former cricketer Padmakar Shivalkar, who had a remarkable career in cricket. Shivalkar played 124 first-class matches, where he took an impressive 589 wickets at an outstanding average of 19.69. One of his most memorable performances came during the 1972–73 Ranji Trophy final, where he achieved figures of 8 for 16 and 5 for 18, leading Mumbai (then Bombay) to a convincing victory over Tamil Nadu.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed their condolences on the passing of cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar. Roger Binny praised Shivalkar's skill in left-arm spin and his profound understanding of the game. Binni emphasized Shivalkar's exceptional career and his selfless contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket, stating that his legacy will always be cherished. He extended heartfelt condolences to Shivalkar's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

In honour of the late Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, Team India is wearing black armbands today. — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2025

In the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. They made several changes to their lineup, bringing in Tanveer Sangha and Cooper Connolly, while India chose to maintain their unchanged lineup.

"I was prepared to do both. When you're in two minds, it's better to lose the toss. The pitch keeps changing its nature. You have to play good cricket. We've played good cricket in all three games and that's what we'll try to do. It's going to be challenging. We are playing with the same team. We want to continue from where we left. Now that we are bowling first, we have to bowl well and restrict them to as low as possible," said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

India has performed remarkably in the ICC Champions Trophy, achieving wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand to take the lead in Group A. The favorable conditions have greatly contributed to their success, and the Men in Blue are now focused on reaching the final. Historically, Australia has handed India some tough losses, but with Rohit Sharma at the helm, the team is eager to change that narrative and secure a win this time.

