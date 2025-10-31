IND vs AUS: Why India, Australia players are wearing black armbands in 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground?

During the 2nd T20I between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, players from both teams were seen wearing black armbands. The gesture caught the attention of fans worldwide, sparking curiosity about the emotional significance behind the tribute.

India faces Australia in the second match of the five-game T20I series this Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Following the washout in Canberra, both teams are eager to gain an advantage in this now four-match series. India lost the toss once more, with Australia opting to bowl first. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates had a chance to bat in Canberra before rain interrupted play.

At the toss, both captains were seen donning black armbands. Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh each wore the black bands around their arms. Australia made one adjustment to their lineup, bringing in Matthew Short to replace Josh Philippe, while India remained unchanged.

Why are players from India and Australia wearing black armbands?

The players from both India and Australia are wearing black armbands in memory of Ben Austin, a young Australian cricketer.

Ben Austin, a 17-year-old from Melbourne, tragically lost his life after being struck in the neck by a cricket ball during a pre-match warm-up at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club nets. The incident occurred on Tuesday while he was practicing with a handheld ball launcher. Despite wearing a helmet, the ball struck his neck, resulting in severe injuries. He was quickly taken to Monash Children's Hospital, where he was placed on life support but sadly passed away on Wednesday, just two days after the accident.

This heartbreaking incident has drawn parallels to the untimely death of Australian international cricketer Phillip Hughes, who also died from a similar neck injury after being hit by a ball in 2014. The cricket community in Australia and beyond has been profoundly impacted by Ben's passing, with tributes flooding in from players, clubs, and fans alike. During the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal in Navi Mumbai, both the Australian and Indian teams wore black armbands to pay tribute to Ben Austin's memory.

Before the match, both teams also took a moment to honor him, as the entire stadium observed a minute of silence.

