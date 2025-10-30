Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation
CRICKET
The right-handed batter brought up her third ODI ton, and her first against the Aussies, in 115 balls.
IND vs AUS semi final: Jemimah Rodrigues, the star player, powered India's run-chase against Australia in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy. Rodrigues added a century stand with skipper Hamrpreet Kaur to bolster India. The right-handed batter brought up her third ODI ton, and her first against the Aussies, in 115 balls. She scored 127 not out (134) with 14 fours in the World Cup semi-final against Australia.
"It was Jesus who carried me through, want to thank Mom, Dad and all those who have carried me through," Rodrigues said after the victory.
The young, charismatic batter is from Maharashtra. She made her debut for the Indian Women’s team in February 2018. Ever since her debut, Jemimah has been consistent with her performances in the international circuit and was also awarded the Best Woman Cricketer award (Jr Domestic) at the BCCI awards for the 2017-18 season. She has also been an integral part of the Asian Games and Asia Cup-winning team of 2022.
On the domestic front, she plays for the Mumbai women's cricket team. The 25-year-old has played for the U-17 Maharashtra field hockey team. In 2017, she became only the second Indian woman after Smriti Mandhana to score a double-century in the domestic Under-19 one-day trophy when she struck an unbeaten 202 against Saurashtra. In 2018, she was awarded the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for Best Domestic Junior Women's Cricketer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In the inaugural WPL auction, Delhi Capitals picked her for Rs 2.2 crore.
Rodrigues played basketball and football at school before making her Mumbai Under-19 cricket debut in the 2012-13 season. She was also a national-level hockey player before choosing cricket full-time.