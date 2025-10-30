FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand

Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final

Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment returns as spooky Halloween meme: 'You guys win...'

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia

KBC 17: Threat to Amitabh Bachchan? Central agencies assess security risk after Diljit Dosanjh's gesture in the show

Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's his

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia

The right-handed batter brought up her third ODI ton, and her first against the Aussies, in 115 balls.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

IND vs AUS semi final: Jemimah Rodrigues, the star player, powered India's run-chase against Australia in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy. Rodrigues added a century stand with skipper Hamrpreet Kaur to bolster India. The right-handed batter brought up her third ODI ton, and her first against the Aussies, in 115 balls. She scored 127 not out (134) with 14 fours in the World Cup semi-final against Australia.

"It was Jesus who carried me through, want to thank Mom, Dad and all those who have carried me through," Rodrigues said after the victory.

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues?

The young, charismatic batter is from Maharashtra. She made her debut for the Indian Women’s team in February 2018. Ever since her debut, Jemimah has been consistent with her performances in the international circuit and was also awarded the Best Woman Cricketer award (Jr Domestic) at the BCCI awards for the 2017-18 season. She has also been an integral part of the Asian Games and Asia Cup-winning team of 2022.

Jemimah Rodrigues' domestic career

On the domestic front, she plays for the Mumbai women's cricket team. The 25-year-old has played for the U-17 Maharashtra field hockey team. In 2017, she became only the second Indian woman after Smriti Mandhana to score a double-century in the domestic Under-19 one-day trophy when she struck an unbeaten 202 against Saurashtra. In 2018, she was awarded the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for Best Domestic Junior Women's Cricketer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In the inaugural WPL auction, Delhi Capitals picked her for Rs 2.2 crore.

Jemimah Rodrigues as a hockey player before choosing cricket

Rodrigues played basketball and football at school before making her Mumbai Under-19 cricket debut in the 2012-13 season. She was also a national-level hockey player before choosing cricket full-time.

READ | IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky DRS call pays off, WATCH

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's his
Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand
Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup re
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to reco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE