Rohit did not travel to Australia with other players due to the birth of his second child.

Rohit Sharma is scheduled to rejoin Team India on the third day of the Perth Test match, which falls on November 24. Rohit had remained in India to be present for the birth of his second child, delaying his return to the team. Despite initial reports suggesting he may join the team in time for the series opener, this did not come to fruition.

According to Cricbuzz, Rohit has communicated his arrival date to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian captain is expected to participate in the practice match against the Prime Minister's XI team, set to take place on November 30 and December 1. This two-day fixture will be played with Pink balls, providing valuable preparation for the upcoming day/night Test match against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the Perth Test match, stepping in for Rohit Sharma. Bumrah, who has been involved in red-ball cricket since 2022, previously captained the Test team against England in 2022, resulting in a defeat for India.

India faced a loss in their previous match at the Optus Stadium during the 2018/19 series, highlighting the challenge they will face in the upcoming Test. In addition to Rohit's absence, the team may also be without Shubman Gill, who sustained a thumb injury during a match simulation.

After 13 years since his first tour to Australia, R Ashwin is set to finally play a Test match in Perth. Reports from Cricbuzz suggest that he is likely to be the sole spinner in India's playing XI. Ashwin has never completed a Test series in Australia, adding to the significance of this match.

It is anticipated that Nitish Reddy will make his debut, with Devdutt Padikkal potentially taking the number 3 batting position if Shubman Gill is unable to play.

